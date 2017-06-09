NADRA denies sharing of database with any country

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): In response to the media reports,

attributed to a WikiLeaks cable dating back to 2011, the National Database

and Registration Authority (NADRA) vehemently denies that its database has

ever been shared with any country or entity.

In a statement, a spokesman of NADRA said NADRA has very strong

internal security control mechanisms that prevent any individual from

permitting to or causing to share the database.

The authority has never compromised on the security of the citizens’

data and no outsourcing was ever done at the expense of national security.

In reference to the media reports, it is pertinent to mention here

that such kind of misguided revelations can severely affect the international business that

NADRA is undertaking and strengthen its competitors.