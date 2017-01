LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP): Veteran film star Nadeem underlined the

need to carry out shooting of films in the country to provide

bread and butter to thousands of workers attached with it.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said a number of films

were under production in Lahore and Karachi but shooting of

most of the films were being carried out in foreign countries.

He said shooting of films in the country would provide

opportunities to technicians and other studios’ workers.