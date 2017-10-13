NAB court an open court, anyone can go there: Rana Sana

LAHORE, Oct 13 (APP):Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Friday National Accountability Bureau court was an open court and everybody should be allowed to attend the proceedings there.

However, he termed the incident, took place at the accountability court, unfortunate and condemnable.

Speaking to media at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria, he said

a very important case was being heard by the court and obviously politicians and lawyers would go there to attend it. He suggested

that hearing could be shifted to any other place in the face of

less space there. He said every lawyer had the right to go to

any open court. He claimed that the situation took serious turn when lawyers were barred from attending proceedings at the NAB court.

Answering a question, Sana said, “True, the government is ours,

but not NAB.”

About his controversial statement, the minister made it clear

that the baseless statement was attributed to him, saying that

Khatam-e-Nabuwwat was basic part of our religion and the one

who did not believe in the finality of Prophethood was out of

Islam. He said the Constiution of Pakistan guaranteed rights

to all minorities but, he said the same constitution had declared Qadianis non-Muslims.

Lambasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Rana Sana said

he (Imran) would quit politics once and for all after seeing results

of elections 2018. “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is a single popular

party of the country and it will win the next general elections

with a thumping majority,” he added.