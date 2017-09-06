NA Speakers congratulates Marvi Memon on winning democracy award

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan,

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated Chairperson Benazir Income

Support Programme, MNA Ms. Marvi Memon on winning the prestigious

Speaker’s Democracy Award, conferred on her by the Speaker of the

House of Commons, Right Honorable Mr. John Bercow.

In his message to Ms.Marvi Memon, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq extended the

Pakistani Member Parliament his warmest felicitation on bagging the

prestigious award.

He remarked that considering the spirit of the award, Ms.

Memon was the rightful deserver for having brought about social

change and women empowerment by diversifying Benazir Income Support

Programme through her dedication and unwavering efforts.

“This recognition is not only an individual honour for her

but a matter of great pride for the entire National Assembly of

Pakistan.

MNA Marvi Memon’s contribution towards empowering the 5.4

million women beneficiaries of BISP has been indeed a key in

bringing about social reforms on the grass root level in the

country” he said.

The international Speaker’s Democracy award is a new initiative of

the Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons, which aims to recognize

individuals all around the world for their social contribution to

democratic societies.

Ms. Marvi Memon was announced the inaugural winner of the

award by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt. Hon. John Bercow

MP, in his statement made on 30th March, 2017 whereas, the award

ceremony is scheduled for today in the House of Commons, UK.