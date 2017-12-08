NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):The National Assembly session started here at the Parliament House on Friday at 10:35 a.m. with the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was in the chair.
The agenda included Question Hour, introduction of a bill, legislative business, calling attention notices, motions and presentation of reports of various committees.
