NA body suggests to start awareness, training programmes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): National Assembly Standing committee

on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday suggested Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to organize seminars and training courses for fresh IT graduates, startups and young entrepreneurs.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Capt (R)

Muhammad Safdar.

Member National Assembly Major (R) Tahir Iqbal, Mian Muhammad

Farooq, Mehar Istiaq Ahmad, Farhana Qamar, Zahra Wadood Fatemi,

Shazia Farid, Amjid Ali Khan, Dawar Khan Kundi, Syed Ali Raza Abidi

and Ch. Muhammad Tufail also attended the meeting.

While briefing the committee in detail Managing Director

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Asim Shahryar said, “Promotion

of Pakistan’s IT industry is the core activity of Pakistan Software

Export Board (PSEB).

The IT companies have regularly benefited from PSEB

initiatives by attracting valuable business leads, establishing

offices in key foreign locations and signing joint venture

agreements with foreign counterparts.

Asim told the committee that, “PSEB participates proactively

in leading industry events in Europe, North America and the Middle

East and facilitates the Pakistani IT/ITeS Industry by providing

networking opportunities to the business and entrepreneurial

community, these includes GITEX, CeBIT and Meftech etc.”

“In PSEB’s Niche Marketing Program (NMP), the IT industry’s

areas of current strength include animation and gaming, retail

banking and finance, mobile content, medical transcription,

industry-specific ERP, and document management. Target geographies

include,” he said.

He said,”PSEB has leased 47.79 acres of land in Chak Shahzad,

Islamabad to build state of the art IT Park. This land is dedicated

for development of IT Park and is ideally located for desired

facility.”

“In conjunction with stakeholders including , the industry

association, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan, the

IT/ITeS industry and Ministry of Information Technology, PSEB has

developed a vision and a strategic roadmap to fast-track the IT

Industry’s growth” he added.

The committee expressed reservation over less revenue from the

PSEB and suggested to organize seminars, Exchange programmes and

Training programmes for official who qualified for foreign

postings.

CEO National ICT R&D Yusuf Hussain said that,”Prime Minister’s

National ICT Scholarship Programme has been a flagship HRD initiative

of National ICT R&D Fund. Programme’s out-reach to talented students

of underserved areas has made it a true success story.”

“This story reached its climax when the talented youth from

marginalized areas outshined their urban peers in different areas of

academic as well as extracurricular activities. National ICT R&D

Fund is proud of all such heroes who have kept the grace of their

respective native towns through their sheer hard work and

dedication.” he added.