My struggle is only for change in Pakistan: Nawaz

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday said he was not power hungry as his struggle
was only for changing the destiny of Pakistan.
“People of Pakistan have out-rightly rejected the
decision of his disqualification,” he added.
Addressing a mammoth rally here at the Data Darbar, he
said a revolution was need of the hour to change fate of the
poor and put the country on the parth to progress and prosperity.
He would continue struggle for that revolution, he resolved.
During last four years, he recalled that record mega
development projects were launched and completed. Infrastructure
in the country was being built, with power load-shedding
gradually decreasing and the law and order improving, he added.
He said unfair treatment had been meted out to every
elected prime minister, including him, during the last 70 years.
He would stand against that, he added.
“I with your support will bring about a change. Will you
support Nawaz Sharif,” he asked the sloganeering people, and
got a “yes” in response.
He said he was deposed only on the charges of not
getting salary from his son’s company. “Nawaz Sharif neither
committed any corruption, nor took kickbacks or commission,”
he told the charged gathering.
He said the 200 million people of the country had not
accepted the court decision. The enthusiasm showed by the
people would always be remembered by him. “I honour your
commitment and promise if you stand by me, I shall fulfil my
commitment of national progress,” he added.
If the country was allowed to move forward on the path
of progress, unemployment would have been overcome in the
coming years, he said.
