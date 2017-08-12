My struggle is only for change in Pakistan: Nawaz

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday said he was not power hungry as his struggle

was only for changing the destiny of Pakistan.

“People of Pakistan have out-rightly rejected the

decision of his disqualification,” he added.

Addressing a mammoth rally here at the Data Darbar, he

said a revolution was need of the hour to change fate of the

poor and put the country on the parth to progress and prosperity.

He would continue struggle for that revolution, he resolved.

During last four years, he recalled that record mega

development projects were launched and completed. Infrastructure

in the country was being built, with power load-shedding

gradually decreasing and the law and order improving, he added.

He said unfair treatment had been meted out to every

elected prime minister, including him, during the last 70 years.

He would stand against that, he added.

“I with your support will bring about a change. Will you

support Nawaz Sharif,” he asked the sloganeering people, and

got a “yes” in response.

He said he was deposed only on the charges of not

getting salary from his son’s company. “Nawaz Sharif neither

committed any corruption, nor took kickbacks or commission,”

he told the charged gathering.

He said the 200 million people of the country had not

accepted the court decision. The enthusiasm showed by the

people would always be remembered by him. “I honour your

commitment and promise if you stand by me, I shall fulfil my

commitment of national progress,” he added.

If the country was allowed to move forward on the path

of progress, unemployment would have been overcome in the

coming years, he said.