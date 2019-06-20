BEIJING, June 20 (APP):Muslims from Central China’s Hunan Province visited Chairman Mao Zedong’s hometown and ‘Cradle of Chinese Revolution’ and learned the history and revolutionary journey of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Muslim representatives from Shaoyang, Hunan Province participated in a three-day trip to Jinggangshan Mountain, known as the “Cradle of the Chinese Revolution,” and Shaoshan, the hometown of Mao Zedong, as part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Islamic Association said on its WeChat account.