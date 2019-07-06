PML-N continue to malign state institutions: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed while commenting on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s press conference on Saturday said like dawn leaks, the latest episode of “calibri productions” seems to be a brainchild of one of Darbaris of House Sharif.

According to the press release issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has stated that today’s episode appears to be the continuation of PML-N’s malicious campaign against state institutions.

Terming today’s press by PML-N representative a waste of time, he said that PML-N should knock the court’s door over the alleged video of accountability court judge instead of capitalising it politically.