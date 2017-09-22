Multan Sultans launch logo and kit

KARACHI, Sept 22 (APP): Multan Sultans- the sixth franchise

of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), unveiled its kit designed

and the logo at a ceremony at a local hotel on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion of the logo and kit launch, Asher

Schon, Director, Multan Sultans said, `It is great to see

everyone welcoming Multan Sultans, the love and enthusiasm is

surreal and makes us feel very proud on making the right choice

of the team, our logo symbolizes power and visually positions our

determination to lead the way, be it on-field or off-field’.

Multan Sultans also announced Wasim Akram- the Sultan of

Swing, as their Director Cricket.

Akram, has been an integral part of various T20 cricket

franchises around the world and has played a key role in setting

the tone upright for his teams, by devising strategies and

delivering the perfect winning combination.

Commenting on his association with Multan Sultans, Wasim

Akram said that he was very excited to be a part of Multan

Sultans and looked forward to contributing in his complete

capacity to produce players capable of competing and excelling.

Speaking about the success of PSL, Akram commented that the

third season of PSL will be even more enthralling as it will

feature Multan Sultans as the sixth team, and will be a treat for

the crowd which will now get to see more home games, after the

successful return of international cricket in the country.

The franchise also announced former Australian star, Tom

Moody, as Head Coach of Multan Sultans. Moody comes with great

experience of coaching, with a varied set of roles in franchise

T20 cricket, county cricket and the former coach of Sri Lankan

cricket team, where he led them to the final of the 2007 World

Cup.

Regarding Moody’s appointment, Asher Schon, said, `I believe

in Tom we have found the ideal man for this role. He possesses

years of coaching experience with various franchises which

enables him to play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and

player development’.

Multan Sultans enter the circuit just at a time when cricket

is flourishing with a memorable victory in the ICC Champions

Trophy, followed by a triumphant Independence Cup, which ended

the long and tough journey for fans who have been deprived of the

opportunity to witness international cricket, says a statement.