Muhammad Sami to lead Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI, Feb 04 (APP):Renowned fast bowler Muhammad Sami will be leading Islamabad United in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting February 14.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad United, Shoaib Naveed while addressing a press conference here on Monday said that Muhammad Sami would be captain of Islamabad United.

He said, the performance of Muhammad Sami remained excellent during previous three editions of PSL.