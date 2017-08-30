ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST)
have signed 19 agreements with various countries for cooperation in
the fields of Science and Technology during the last five years.
In the question hour, the ministry in a written reply said the
agreements had been signed with Belarus, India, China, Germany, Korea,
Morocco, USA, Japan, Thailand, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina
and Italy.
To another question the ministry said, the Pakistan Standards &
Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) working under the administrative
control of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), under its Act VI
of 1996 is mandated to formulate Standards and monitor the quality of
products falling under the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme.
PSQCA has developed 22,368 standards covering both the Food and
non-Food items. This includes 1280 standards pertaining to food items.
Presently, 109 items are included in the mandatory list of PSQCA, out
of which 38 are food items, while the remaining 71 are non-food items.
PSQCA is mandated to include only processed and packed food items in
the list of mandatory items on need basis keeping in view their
importance for public health and safety, on the basis of the proposals
received from an interested party, such as National Standards
Committee, Business Community, Consumers, Consumer Protection Agencies
Associations, NGOs and Public Sector Organizations.
MST signs 19 agreements in fields of Science Technology: Senate informed
ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST)