MQM-Pak, PSP workers join PML-N

KARACHI, July 10 (APP): A large number of workers of

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pak) and Pak Sirzamin

Party (PSP) on Monday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The announcement to this effect was made at a gathering held here

at the provincial headquarters of PML-N.

Speaking on the occasion, President of PML-N Sindh, Babu

Sarfraz, said that the country attained a rapid development during

the current tenure of the government of Prime minister Muhammad nawaz

Sharif.

He pointed out that Pakistan had became a nuclear power during

the previous tenure of PML-N and credit for that also went to Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Babu Sarfraz said that during the present term of PML-N, the

Prime minister gave the nation the gift of China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) and several other mega development projects.

He said the present government would complete its full term

and also attain majority in the coming Senate election.

Babu Sarfraz expressed the confidence that in the next general

election, the PML-N under Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, would

also emerge as victorious.

He stated that the federal government had initiated health-card

scheme in the country to provide healthcare facilities to the

commonman.

As many as 20,000 health cards would also be distributed in each

district of Karachi, he added.

On the occasion, MPA Soroth Thebo, and other party

leaders including Khalid Mumtaz, Asmat Anwar Mehsud, Nisar Shah, Malik

Taj, Asad Usmani and S.M. Zubair were also present.