Motorbikes production recorded 1.209 mln in 9 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The production of Motorcycles and three-wheelers in the country increased to 1.209 million units during first nine months of current fiscal year as compared to the production of 998,040 units in July-March (2015-16).

On monthly and yearly basis the production of the two-wheelers and three-wheelers in March was recorded at 138,050 units as compared to the production of 135,503 units and 115,805 units in February 2017 and March 2016 respectively.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the production of motorcycles increased from 601,939 units in July-March (2015-16) to 712,040 units in first nine months of the year 2016-17.

Similarly production of DYL motorcycles also witnessed a slight increase during the period under review as the production went up to 5,973 units from 5,901 units in same period of the preceding year.

Suzuki motorcycles’ production also rose to 14,712 units in July-March (2016-17) from 12,856 units in last year.

The production of Chingqi three-wheelers during the period under review remained 24,273 units as compared to the production of 21,246 units in same period of last year.

Hero Motorcycles’ production, however fell to 2,017 units in July-March 2016-17 as compared to the production of 22,88 units last year.

Similarly, the production of Ravi motorcycles also decreased from 14,654 units in first nine months of the year 2015-16 to 14,040 units in same period of current fiscal year.

During the period under review Super Three-wheelers’ production increased from 13,257 units to 17,380 units, however the production of Yamaha decreased from 15,800 units to 8,400 units.

The production of Roadprince motorbikes rose to 155,232 units from 113,813 units whereas Roadprince three-wheelers’ production also jumped to 5,403 units as compared to the production of 750 units last year.

The production of United motorcycles recorded 241,067 units in first nine months of current fiscal year as compared to the production of 192,304 units in same period of last year, while the production of United three-wheelers also increased to 3,970 units from 765 units in July-March (2015-16).