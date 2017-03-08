Mother, child healthcare priority agenda of government: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday said mother and child Healthcare was a priority agenda in the health sector for the current government.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and its partners, a press release issued here said.

The minister said the government was committing resources to the

Expanded Program on Immunization as it provided the most cost effective protection to children and mothers against deadly and debilitating diseases, in order to saves lives of hundreds of thousands of children every year.

He appreciated the support of GAVI and its partners including the World Bank, UNICEF, WHO, USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for their continued support for strengthening Pakistan’s child immunization program.

Dar said the Federal and Provincial Governments are focused on

increasing immunization coverage with special attention to underserved areas.

The Finance Minister highlighted with the help of GAVI

and its partners significant progress has been made in immunization coverage over the past one year.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation

for the impressive performance that has been made by both the federal and provincial governments in the area of immunization during the last two years.

Managing Director of Country

Programmes at GAVI Hind Khatib Othman conveyed the warm regards of the Deputy CEO of GAVI to the Finance Minister, and expressed gratitude to the

Minister for his leadership which has been essential to the progress made in the immunization program.

Senior Director of Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice at

World Bank Group Dr Timothy Evans also thanked the Finance Minister for his leadership, which has resulted in significant increase in immunization coverage.

Director of Vaccine Delivery at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Dr

Orin Levine said it was exciting to see the progress that has been made over the last year.

He informed the Finance Minister, according to a John Hopkins report, every US$ 1 invested in vaccination of children results in a return of US$ 44 and therefore Pakistan will definitely bear the fruits of its current commitment to this noble cause.

The Finance Minister highlighted despite curtailing fiscal deficit over

the past three years, the government has ensured significant increases in expenditures on social safety initiatives including the health sector.