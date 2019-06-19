UNITED NATIONS, Jun 19 (APP):The number of people fleeing war, persecution and conflict exceeded 70 million globally last year — the highest number in UNHCR’s almost 70 years of operations — as the UN refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi appealed for greater international solidarity to counter the fact that “we have become almost unable to make peace”.

The almost 70.8 million people forcibly displaced is 2.3 million more than the previous year, according to the agency’s annual Global Trends report released Wednesday.

The figure is also double the level recorded 20 years ago, with the number averaged out to 37,000 new displacements every day.