More adverse criticism, more motivated to serve: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Rejecting all allegations regarding

transfer of 17 million dollars to China, Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that his detractors could not

break his resolve to serve with their false allegations and baseless accusations.

“The more adverse is the criticism, the more stimulated I feel

to serve the masses who have elected me to this office”, he said

during a press at the Model Town secretariat here.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there was no truth in

the transfer of 17 million dollars funds to China in the

Multan Metro Bus (MMB) project, adding that a private

television channel had hatched propaganda against him.

Shehbaz said the alleged company Capital Engineering did

not exist at all and it was a poor attempt into defamation

and undermine his achievements as a ‘Khadim’ of the people

of Punjab.

The CM said, he had served the people with honesty and

dedication. He said national interests and relations with China

had been compromised through such baseless allegations,

claiming such people were setting a bad example for the young

generation as well besides making an attempt to malign

the country.

He announced to resort to serve legal action against a

private TV channel and PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan if

they did not retreat from their false claims within 48 hours.

He said there was no company like the Capital Engineering and

Construction. The Chief Minister presented himself for ruthless accountability if misappropriation of a single penny was proven

against him, adding that the allegations were leveled by those

who were involved in getting loans worth billions of rupees

written off in the past.

The chief minister lashed out at PTI leader Jahangir Tareen

and claimed that Tareen had got bank loans written off in the

past and bought properties in London. He said he would not sit

idle until this public money was recovered and returned to

the poor and the orphan of the country.

Shehbaz said had all politicians been investigated whose

names had appeared in the Panama Papers Leaks, adding that may

had made fortunes by getting bank loans written off.

About PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said Imran Khan Niazi

could never substantiate his allegations of 70 billion rupees

incurred on the Metro Bus Service, adding that he was in the

habit of making false accusations against his political

adversaries.

He said the apex court had declared that former PPP Minister

Babar Awan was responsible for delay in the Nandipur Power

Project, adding that Babar Awan had made billions of rupees

through corrupt practices.

The chief minister said ‘so-called Mr Clean’ had emptied

the Bank of Punjab (BoP) through bank loans on fake identity

cards in the past and loans worth 256 billion rupees were

written off.

Regarding introduction of defamation law in the province,

the chief minister said the government would consider introducing

such a law so that simple people could be saved from allegations,

adding that politicians are regarded as thick-skinned people

and must face criticism boldly.

To a query, he said his government had not utilized any

aid from the US government after 2010, adding that he had

reduced the load-shedding to the minimum.