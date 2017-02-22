Modern mass transit means to bring rapid development: CM

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that modern mass transit means to

bring rapid development and generate new opportunities of employment.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday to review

progress on infrastructure projects, he said the Punjab government had made infrastructure projects of billions of rupees and provided carpeted roads of thousands kilometers in rural areas.

The chief minister said that a project of elevated

Expressway from Main Boulevard Gulberg to Motorway had been

designed and work would be started immediately on this public welfare project.

Completion of this 10.7 KM long Expressway will result

in smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the citizens, he added. The chief minister directed to complete this project within stipulated time and added that it would be a masterpiece of transparency, high standard and speed like earlier projects of the Punjab government.

Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khawaja

Salman Rafique, Chairman Planning & Development, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Secretaries Communication & Works, Finance, President Bank of Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Division, Lord Mayor Lahore and officials concerned also attended the meeting.