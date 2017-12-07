Ministry of Foreign Affairs to celebrate 33rd SAARC Charter Day on Dec 8

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The Ministry of Foreign Affair would hold a reception on December 8 (Friday) to celebrate the 33rd SAARC Charter Day.

According to FO, the event to commemorate 33nd anniversary of the adoption of SAARC Charter will be attended by the high commissioners, ambassadors, diplomats from the SAARC member countries and Observer States, representatives of the SAARC bodies based in Islamabad and officials from various federal Ministries as well as journalists and media persons.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the SAARC. Ever since the establishment of SAARC Pakistan had remained committed to the objectives of the organization as enshrined in its Charter and had always played an active role in the SAARC processes and activities. Pakistan which had hosted the 4th and 12th SAARC Summits in 1988 and 2004 respectively and will be hosting the 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad.