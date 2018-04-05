Minister of State for Finance visits HVACR Expo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan here on Thursday witnessed the 25th Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning, Refrigeration and Allied Sectors (HVACR)) Expo.

Around 160 exhibitors, including leading international brands are participating in the mega event which would continue from till April 7. The Expo has been organized with the support of 14 organizations and trade bodies.

The event displayed latest technology and products with presentations by the sellers, attracting potential buyers.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan HVACR society for organizing the event on such a large scale and providing an opportunity to the local buyers for informed decision-making when buying different products.

He specially lauded efforts of Ch Nadeem A RAUF Chairman Organizing Committee for arranging the event that has focus on specific products.

The minister said he was impressed to see how the organizers had arranged the different products in 37 different groups with details for each product being provided to the customers.

He said with the presence of reputed international participants, such events create a positive image of the country.

He added that events like this should be a regular feature as they help promote business activities and create awareness among consumers.