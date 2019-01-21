Minister for GIS mapping of 11Kv feeders, installation of 100,000 digital meters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan Monday directed the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to immediately undertake geographic information system (GIS) mapping of all the 11Kv feeders and replace the 1,00,000 electromagnetic electricity

meters with digital meters by end of February to reduce line losses.

The directions were passed in a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of all DISCOs at the committee room of Power Division, said a news release.