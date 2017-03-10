Military courts to be extended with consensus of all political parties: Zafarullah

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights Barrister Zafarullah Khan Friday said extension to military courts would be given after developing consensus with all political parties.

Talking to media in the Parliament House Lobby, he said all political parties were unanimously agreed for 2-year extension of military courts except Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which had some reservations in this regard.

He hoped that PPP’s apprehensions would be removed over the issue and military courts would be given extension.