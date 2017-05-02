‘Mile-long Layyah gathering’ a victory sign for PML-N in 2018 polls: PM

LAYYAH, May 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said the mammoth public gathering in Layyah was a good omen for the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-N in the 2018 general elections.

“Today’s massive jalsa (public gathering) stretched over one mile can

easily fit in 10 ‘jalsis’ (smaller crowds) of our opponents,” the Prime Minister said in his address here at the ground-breaking of Layyah-Taunsa bridge over Indus river.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said immense support demonstrated by the people of Layyah was a source of delight for him.

“Seeing this large gathering on television screens, our opponents might be depressed enough to quit politics,” he said.

Referring to the recent public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad without naming the party, the Prime Minister said under the bright lights, an ‘assembly of vacant chairs’ marked the event.

He regarded the supporters of PML-N as ‘tigers’ as compared to the

‘jackals’ of his political adversaries.

“Even a hundred jackals cannot beat a tiger,” the Prime Minister said.