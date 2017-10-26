Men’s Singles, Doubles, Boys U18 finals on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Young Muzmmil Murtaza continued his brilliant form in semifinal of Men’s Singles in Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis being played at PTF Complex and defeated second seed Muhammad Abid.

Muzammil, who is 5th in national ranking, defeated his senior opponent in a well fought match.

Hailing from a far off district Lodhran in Southern Punjab, Muzammil played excellent and thrashed his Abid by 7-6(6) and 7-5. Muzammil will play against top seed Aqeel Khan in final on Friday for title race. Aqeel’s journey in this tournament has been smooth so far, however, he had to play exceptionally well to beat Ahmed Ch in semifinal outing. Ahmed looked in good touch played some good looking serves before bowing down to his senior partner. Aqeel Khan won this match by 7-6(6) and 6-2.

Final of Men’s singles will be played on Friday instead of Saturday due to Aqeel Khan’s departure to Turkey on Friday night to represent Pakistan in exhibition matches. Other categories’ finals will be played on Saturday.

In Ladies Singles quarterfinals, all top seeds sail through to the semifinals without any noted resistance from their respective opponents.

Sara Mansoor, Sara Mahboob, Alina Aftab and Ushna Suhail won their matches and qualified for semifinals. Aqeel Khan pairing with Heera Ashiq defeated Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza to reach final of Men’s Doubles where they will play M. Abid and Usman Rafiq. Abid and Usman won their match against Ahemd Ch and Abdal Haider. Men’s Doubles final will be played on Friday.

Muhammad Shoaib played well to defeat in Yousuf Khan in first semifinal of the Boys U-18 despite losing first set. Yousuf Khan won first with the margin of 6-4 and played well in remaining match as well, however, lost remaining two sets and match. M. Shoaib will play Saqib Umar for title glory who defeated Huzaifa Abdul Rehman in yet another well contested match. Their score line remained 6-3 and 7-6(1) in favor of Saqib Umar. Boys U-18 final will be played on Friday. Sami Zeb, Zalan Khan, Hameed Israr and confirmed their seats for semifinals of Boys Junior U-14 which will be played on Friday while final will be on Saturday.

Men’s Singles (Semifinals): Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Ch 7-6(6), 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza bt M. Abid 7-6(5), 7-5.

Boys U-18 (Semifinals): Shoaib bt Yousuf Khan 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, Saqib Umar bt Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-3, 7-6(1).

Ladies Singles (Quarterfinals): Sara Mansoor bt Shimza Tahir 6-0, 6-0, Sara Mahboob bt Sara Kiani 6-1, 6-1, Alina Aftab bt Esha Jawad 6-0, 6-0, Ushna Suhail bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-0, 6-2.

Boys U-14 (Quarterfinals): Sami Zaib bt M. Talha Khan 4-2, 4-2, Zalan Khan bt Hamza Roman 2-4, 5-4(5), 4-0, Hameed Israr bt Abdul Samad 4-2, 4-2, Uzair Khan bt M. Huzaifa Khan 5-4(3), 5-4(6).

Men’s Doubles (Semifinals): Aqeel Khan/Heera Ashiq bt Mzammil Murtaza /Mudassir Murtaza 6-2, 4-6 (10-7); Abid/Usman Rafique bt Abdal Haider/Ahmed Ch 6-7(4), 6-1(10-1).

U-10 (Quarterfinals): Jamal Shah bt Zara Khan 4-0, 4-2, Abdullah Azhar bt M. Moeez 4-1, 4-0, Hammad Shah bt Sameer Maqsood 5-4(4), 4-0, Ihtesham Younus walkover Abdul Hannan.