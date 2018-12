ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum, Noor Jehan was remembered on her 18th death anniversary

being observed on Sunday.

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.

Noor Jehan had started her musical career from Calcutta at the age of nine as a singer child star. She inherited music as she was born in a music family.