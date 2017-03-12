Meeting of SCCAP, APA SCPA to be held in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP): A meeting of Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament (SCCAP) and APA Standing Committee on Political Affairs (SCPA) would be held from 13 to 17 March, in Capital.

The event would formally be inaugurated by the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday, March 14.

More than seventy delegates from 23 different countries including member parliaments and others would expected to participate in the this all important meeting being hosted by the Senate of Pakistan, said a statements issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Owing to success of Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy, more than 23 countries are participating in the Standing Committee meeting of APA which is more than participating countries in the General Assembly of APA in other countries.

Due to momentum generated by Senate of Pakistan even those countries are attending this event in Pakistan which were not attending any APA event since long.

Such an overwhelming response from the Asian countries is a testimony to the active participation of the Senate of Pakistan in the affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly spearheaded by its Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani. Pakistan is the vice president of the APA and Chairperson Special Committee of Asian Parliament.

During the event a number of resolutions are expected to be adopted by the SCCAP and SCPA.

Pakistan is likely to present the major resolutions including the one related to creation of the Asian Parliament.

Asian Parliamentary Assembly dates back to September 1999 when a group of Asian Parliamentarians decided to join hands for promotion of peace and human rights in Dhaka, Bangladesh by establishing Association of Asian Parliaments for Peace (AAPP) which was later on converted into APA in 2004 after passage of Islamabad declaration.

Since its inception, the Senate has played an active role to make the forum vibrant and has injected dynamism by putting forward innovation ideas for discussion aimed at regional integration and prosperity of the Asian region.

Senate of Pakistan also held the presidency of the important regional forum for two consecutive years and successfully hosted two plenary sessions of the forum in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

The proposal of creation of Asian Parliament was also floated by Senate of Pakistan in 7th plenary which was held in Lahore and received huge acknowledgement from the member countries morover different countries across the Asian region endorsed the proposal.