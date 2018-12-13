Masses to lose faith in elected representative, if no legislation is done in public interest: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that if the opposition continued to boycott the National Assembly proceedings, no legislation in public interest could be done.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said the people would lose faith in the elected representatives, if no legislation was done in national interest. Unfortunately no public interest issue was being discussed in the National Assembly by the opposition, he added.

The opposition was now threatening to disrupt the proceedings of the National Assembly, he said adding that they had been creating hurdles in the formation of other standing committees too. He said that they almost daily staged walkouts and did not allow the speaker to run the house proceedings. Fawad opined that the Speaker National Assembly should formulate the assembly’s committees without opposition’s participation.

Regarding the formation of Public Accounts Committee, he said the PML-N had come with a strange logic. How could a younger brother conduct audit of the projects of the tenure of his elder brother as prime minister, Fawad remarked.

Those who were facing cases in NAB, instead of making hue and cry should go to the courts of law to defend themselves, he added.