Massacre of Kashmiri women in IHK, slap on the face of world community: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 21(APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haidar Khan Thursday termed massacre of Kashmiri women by Indian occupied forces a slap on the face of world community and asked international institutions to make India accountable for gross human rights violations and atrocities against Kashmiri people, particularly women folk.

In a statement issued here, he demanded of world community to ask India that on what crime mothers of infants are being killed and what kind of terrorism were they involved.

Farooq appealed International Human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice of the gross human and women rights violations by Indian forces in IHK and take practical measures to stop India against committing these heinous acts.

He warned that peace in the region would be jeopardized if world community observes silence.

AJK PM said international institutions should fulfill their prime responsibilities regarding peace in South Asian region adding India was violating UN charter and international laws of human rights.

Raja Farooq termed US, India accord a threat to peace in South Asian region and said that it puts regional peace at stake that can destroy world peace.