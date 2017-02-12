Masood urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Ahmed Khan has urged international community to take notice of massive Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to media after visiting mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan.

While eulogizing the efforts and struggle of Hurriyet leaders, he said Pakistan will not bow to Indian threats and will continue its diplomatic and ethical support to Kashmiris.

Masood Khan said India will not succeed on violation of Indus water treaty and we are satisfied with the performance of Kashmir Committee.