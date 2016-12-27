Marvi Memon inaugurates biometrics verification system in Buner district

BUNER Dec 27 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income

Support Program (BISP), Marvi Memon here Tuesday formally inaugurated the newly established biometrics verification payment system at Swari bazaar for transparent and quick disbursement of financial assistance among the deserving registered beneficiaries of

the district.

Addressing the beneficiaries of BISP and notables of Buner district

after inaugurating the biometric verification payment system at Swari Bazaar, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said the government was endeavouring to raise the socio-economic and financial status of poor segment of the society especially women folk by significantly increasing the BISP fund.

Marvi Memon said the PMLN Government has brought significant

improvements in payment modes ensuring transparency and effective service delivery and that payments through this new system would eliminate corruption and middle man culture making it more transparent, efficient and effective.

Under the newly established system, she said the deserving registered

women would now directly get their financial assistance through s very easy and simple procedure.

Chairperson BISP reiterated that this new system was the most simplified and user friendly payment mode with less security tiers as compared to other modes of payment.

The mandatory presence of beneficiary for receiving stipend would make

her empowered in true sense as per the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who wanted rapid progress and development in the country.

The BISP Chairperson said this new system has been started in nine

districts of the country including Buner District and being expending to other districts of the country.

She said BISP was recognized internationally for its state-of-the-art

operational mechanisms and commitment to the poorest of the society.

It merits to mention here that previously payments were made through

mobile phone banking and now BISP has switched over to biometric based withdrawal mechanism in Buner.

In Biometric Verification System, beneficiary would present CNIC only at

POS (Point of Sale) or franchisee of the partner bank and affix her thumb impression for the withdrawal. A system generated receipt would be given to her showing the record of payment and balance.

The beneficiaries on this occasion thanked Prime Minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif, Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for increasing BISP fund by providing financial relief to poor segment of the society, saying the new system would immensely help them to get their money in more transparent way.