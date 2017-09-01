Martyred Benazir Bhutto was asset of country: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
on Thursday said martyred Benazir Bhutto was the asset of the country
and her assassination was loss to the country as well as democracy.
Talking to a private news channel, he alleged Benazir Bhutto
murder case was not persued properly during the tenure of Pakistan
Peoples Party government.
