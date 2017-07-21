Marriyum strongly condemns misbehavior with media at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb

on Friday strongly condemned the incident of misbehavior with

journalists at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In a statement the minister said that Interior Minister

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and

sought report from FIA high ups.

She said that the present democratic government fully

believes in freedom of expression and considers any attack on media

as an attack on itself.

She said that not only women journalists but all working

women were respectable citizens and their honour and dignity

should be protected.