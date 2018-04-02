Marriyum strongly condemns brutalities of Indian armed forces in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and
Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the Indian
armed forces atrocious brutalities in Occupied Kashmir (IoK).
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said that the occupation forces had lost
against the pro-freedom people of Kashmir. “India can no longer crush
the right of the self determination of Kashmiri people by killing them
mercilessly.”
She remarked that the Kashmiris bloodshed at
the hands of savage Indian armed forces was a challenge for world
conscience.
The hapless Kashmiris were asking question why international community
was silent over Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the minister added.
She reiterated and assured the people
of Kashmir that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and
diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.
Marriyum every Pakistani saluted the Kashmiris’ struggle and their spirit and would stand by them like a rock in their struggle for right of self determination.
