Marriyum strongly condemns brutalities of Indian armed forces in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and

Literary Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the Indian

armed forces atrocious brutalities in Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the minister said that the occupation forces had lost

against the pro-freedom people of Kashmir. “India can no longer crush

the right of the self determination of Kashmiri people by killing them

mercilessly.”

She remarked that the Kashmiris bloodshed at

the hands of savage Indian armed forces was a challenge for world

conscience.

The hapless Kashmiris were asking question why international community

was silent over Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the minister added.

She reiterated and assured the people

of Kashmir that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and

diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.

Marriyum every Pakistani saluted the Kashmiris’ struggle and their spirit and would stand by them like a rock in their struggle for right of self determination.