Marriyum inaugurates Azadi Train, pays tribute to Railway Minister for resurrecting railway

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while

inaugurating Azadi Train in connection with the independence celebrations here Saturday, paid rich tribute to Minister for Railway Khawaja

Saad Rafiq for resurrecting Railways through his untiring efforts which

she said could be gauged from the fact that the income of Railways has

risen from Rs 18 billion in 2013 to Rs 40 billion this year and the punctuality of trains has also gone up from 15-20 % up to 80%.

She revealed that the Pakistan Railways had purchased new 4000 horse power engines which would be used for freight traffic.

The minister said that she was proud of inaugurating the Azadi Train this year. About the Azadi train she said that it would depict national heritage, culture, civilization and the strides that the country had

taken towards development during the last four years.

She said that the train had floats and galleries which exhibited different aspect of the national life as well as the history of the independence movement.

Explaining the construct of the train she revealed that the most prominent gallery on the train pertained to the tribute paid to the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and the law enforcing agencies, which had been built with the cooperation of ISPR; another gallery pays tributes to women performing duties in law enforcing agencies and the

armed forces; yet another gallery depicts Indian atrocities on the people

of Kashmir and brazen violation of human rights; yet another gallery

showcases national heritage and culture and tributes to Abdul Sattar Edhi

have also been showcased; another gallery presents pictorial history

of Pakistan movement and the sacrifices rendered by the leaders of the movement to achieve the separate homeland for the Muslims of the

sub-continent as well as a float concerning the CPEC which was the gift

of the former prime minister for the people of the region.

The minister said that the country was geared to celebrate 70 years

of its independence and under the auspices of the government and the

private sector a number of festive activities would be held on 14th

August and the entire nation would participate in them.

She said that CPEC was the dream of the posterity which was being translated into reality now.

The minister said that had Nawaz Sharif not constructed motorways

and network of roads it would have been impossible to undertake CPEC.

She advised the parents to take their children to have a glimpse

of the Azadi Train so that they could understand the journey that had

to be traversed for winning freedom, particularly the role played by Quadi-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Summing up she said that the train would reflect the theme “I am

the new Pakistan, We are a living nation”.

Marriyum remarked that in 2013 the country was steeped in darkness.

It was on the verge of becoming bankrupt. The PML-N government under

the stewardship of the former prime minister initiated power producing projects and the situation now was far better than in 2013. The economy

had been put on the road to sustained development, CPEC had been

launched, and motorways and a network of roads had been constructed.

As a consequence of those measures Pakistan was fast emerging as

an economic power house, she added.

Marriyum said that there had been a 90% decrease in the incidents of terrorism which had been brought down to nearly 100 per year from 2,600

in 2013, due to the visionary policies of the former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister also paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for

winning the fight against the terrorists through their unparalleled sacrifices. She said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would

continue the implementation of the promises of the former prime

minister.

She said that the Quaid had envisioned a country where people felt

safe and free; where people ruled the country and the prime ministers

could serve the people without any fear and hindrance.

The MOS said that democracy was because of and for the people and

it was the parliament which was the representative body of the masses.

She said that the country could not make progress without strengthening

the parliament.

Marriyum reiterated that every citizen should study the Constitution as it reflected and protected their fundamental rights.

Referring to the former prime minister’s journey back home, she said that the tumultuous response and welcome that he was receiving from the masses was because of the fact that he had put the country on the road

to development and prosperity and had initiated CPEC.

She said the people by joining his caravan were paying tributes to

him for the services that he had rendered.

Rejecting the criticism of the opposition on the rally of Nwaz

Sharif, the MOS said that she could only pity their state of mind after hearing their statements about the reception being given to the former

prime minister.

The minister remarked how could those who have been organizing

mini sit-ins and sparsely attended rallies in the darkness of the night understand what a sea of people during the day light really meant.

Later in her interaction with the media, she admired the role that

it was playing in regards to the independence celebrations.

Responding to a question, she said that the PPP and Benazir Bhutto

had made sacrifices for the cause of democracy and it would not take any step to undermine democracy adding that those who had fought for democracy would not back off from their efforts to strengthen it.

Answering another question about Railways, Marriyum revealed that the Minister for Railways was paying special attention to the repair of old engines and for the first time a budgetary allocation had been made for

the purpose.