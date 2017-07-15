Marriyum grieved over demise of veteran journalist Asghar Shad

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran journalist Asghar Shad.

In a statement, the minister said Asghar Shad was not only a seasoned

journalist but he proved his mettle as a writer as well.

She said his services for the welfare of media community would also

be remembered.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.