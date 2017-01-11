Marriyum grieved over demise of Governor Sindh.

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui.

The minister, in a statement issued here, said his services for upholding the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution would be remembered for a long time.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.