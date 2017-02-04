Marriyum grieved over Bano Qudsia’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday

expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned writer Bano Qudsia.

“In her passing away, we have lost one of our icons of Urdu

drama and fiction, and a guide whose creative contribution in the realm of literature will be remembered for times to come,” she said in a statement.

Marriyum said Bano Qudsia was a great author and a critic,

and her literary work was a classic example of adherence and conformity to innovative and progressive thought.

The minister extended sympathies to her bereaved family and

prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.