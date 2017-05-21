LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday
called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said in 2017
Pakistan was more prosperous, developed and safe than the past
as every sector had improved considerably under the able leadership
of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, according a handout.
He said selfless service to the people was the pivot
of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz politics, while those doing the
politics of allegations and lies got exposed to conscious people
of the country.
The minister of state appreciated the vision and performance
of the chief minister for taking unprecedented steps for the
progress and prosperity of the people of Punjab.
She also congratulated the chief minister on his
successful visit to the China.
Marriyum Aurangzeb calls on Shehbaz Sharif
