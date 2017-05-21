Marriyum Aurangzeb calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, May 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday

called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said in 2017

Pakistan was more prosperous, developed and safe than the past

as every sector had improved considerably under the able leadership

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, according a handout.

He said selfless service to the people was the pivot

of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz politics, while those doing the

politics of allegations and lies got exposed to conscious people

of the country.

The minister of state appreciated the vision and performance

of the chief minister for taking unprecedented steps for the

progress and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

She also congratulated the chief minister on his

successful visit to the China.