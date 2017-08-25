Mandwa Film Club to screen film `Bandish’ on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Mandwa Film Club of Lok Virsa will

screen Pakistani hit film `Bandish’ to pay a tribute to the

legendary Composer, Robin Ghosh.

Starring Nadeem, Shabnam and Diana Christana, in leading

roles, the film revolves around the life of protagonist who loses

his memory while abroad and starts a new family there only to

discover later than he had left behind his real life and family in

Pakistan.

The film features memorable hits composed by Robin Ghosh such

as Sona na Chaandi na Koi Mehal” , “Tujh se dil laga loon” , “Acha

Acha log re” in the voices of Ikhlaq Ahmed, Mehnaaz and Nayyara

Noor.