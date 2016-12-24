Mamnoon expresses satisfaction at pace of Green Line bus project

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday said

that the Green Line bus project would provide latest public transport facilities to the people of Karachi.

He stated this during a presentation at the Governor House here

on Saturday regarding the project being implemented in the metropolis by the Federal Government.

The President pointed out that after success in Lahore, Islamabad

and Multan, the Metro Green Line, had now reached Karachi in collaboration with the federal government and that the Karachiites would benefit from that very project as far as modern travelling facilities were concerned.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Transport Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Saleh Farooqui, were also present during the briefing.

The President said that with the initiation of Green Line Bus project, some 400,000 people in the city would benefit daily and help resolve the transport problems of the mega city.

He termed the project as a beautiful gift for Karachi by the Federal Government.

He pointed out that adequate means of transport for the big city

like Karachi had always remained a problem, which exacerbated with the passage of time.

He hoped that Green Line bus scheme would help resolve transport

problem within the city and the people would get better and affordable travel facilities.

The President pointed out that the projects speaks of the Federal Government’s desire to provide latest facilities to the people

without any distinction.

He said that the people of Islamabad and Lahore considered Metro

Bus as a blessing as it had benefitted them.

Mamnoon Hussain said that Karachi was the economic and commercial

hub of the country. Setting up of desalination plants in Karachi was also under consideration for provision of water supply.

He expressed satisfaction that in the project, special attention

was also being paid towards preservation of the sites of national heritage.

The President directed the officials concerned that the project be completed fully and as soon as possible.

He also asked the Sindh Chief Minister to personally monitor the

project.

Later, talking to media persons, the President said that the Green Line project would be completed by the end of 2017.

Replying to a question, he said that the project would not only solve transport problems but would also improve the standard of living of the people.