Mainly hot, dry weather to grip most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Mainly very hot and dry weather to continue

in most plain areas of the country however, rain-thunderstorm is likely

at a few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,

an official of met office Ghulam Murtaza Thursday told APP.

During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in

Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours was KP: Saidu Sharif 18mm,

Kakul 08mm, Lower Dir 05mm, Malamjabba 04mm, Dir 02mm, Punjab:

Islamabad 02mm, Rawalpindi 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday remained Shaheed

Benazirabad, Dadu, Sibbi, Sakrund, Jacobabad, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal 46øC, Larkana, Sukkur, Moenjo daro 45øC, Lahore, Peshawar 41øC, Hyderabad 43øC,

Faisalabad, Multan 42øC, Islamabad 38øC, Karachi 36øC, Quetta,

Gilgit 35øC, Chitral, Muzaffarabad 34øC, Dir 33øC, Skardu 32øC and

Murree 25øC.