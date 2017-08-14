Magnificent air show held at Seaview in Karachi

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): On the occasion of the 70th Independence

Day anniversary of Pakistan, a magnificent air show was held at

Seaview, here on Monday afternoon under the auspices of the

Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

A large number of people, including women and children watched

with great interest the air show that continued for about an

hour.

The Mirage jets, F-16s, K-8 (Sherdil) as well as helicopters and

planes from Pakistan Navy participated in the air show and performed

flying maneuvers.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest

on the occasion. Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig

Mirza and Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command Haseeb Piracha,

was also present.

The people who watched the air show said that they were very much

thrilled by the aerobatics performed and the expertise that was

displayed during the hour-long event.