ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of ever green film “Baji” 1963 on December 29 at its media centre to pay tribute to late Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan.

Film “Baji” was directed by S.Suleiman, features poetry by Ahmad Rahi composed in beautiful melodies by Saleem Iqbal.