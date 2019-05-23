ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an “Exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy” by eminent calligraphist Aftab Ahmed Khan coinciding with the holy month of Ramazan on Friday at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), Lok Virsa.

The opening ceremony would also feature Naa’tia Kalam to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) marking the holy month of Ramazan.

The exhibition would remain on display at the Heritage Museum till last day of Ramazan.

Lok Virsa is a specialized institution working under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan and dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture.

Islamic calligraphy is the artistic practice of handwriting and calligraphy, based upon the alphabet in the lands sharing a common Islamic cultural heritage.

It includes Arabic Calligraphy, Ottoman, and Persian calligraphy. It is known in Arabic as khatt e Islami , meaning Islamic line, design, or construction.

Islamic calligraphy developed from two major styles: Kufic and Naskh. There are several variations of each, as well as regionally specific styles.

Islamic calligraphy has also been incorporated into modern art beginning with the post-colonial period in the Middle East, as well as the more recent style of calligraffiti.