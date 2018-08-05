Lok Virsa screens Iranian film “Baran”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Mandwa Film Club of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has organized a screening of Iranian film “Baran” (Rain) at its media center.

Film “Baran” was produced and directed by Majid Majid in 2001 Iranian film directed by Majid Majidi based on an original script.

The movie is set during recent times in which there are a large number of Afghan Refugees living on the outskirts of Tehran.

Baran won a number of awards both nationally and internationally for the director and writer Majid Majidi.

Baran” is the story of Afghan refugees told through the eyes of an Iranian teenage boy named Lateef. His devotion to a person he barely knows leads him to the choice that will change his life forever.

Academy Award nominated director Majid Majidi (“Children of Heaven”; “Color of Paradise”) delivers a heartbreaking story of unrequited love.