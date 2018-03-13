Lok Virsa Open Mic auditions continue to attract singing enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would arrange auditions for new aspiring singers at Mai Bhagi Hall to showcase their skill to a jury and rehearse for the actual performance on March 15.

Lok Virsa Open Mic program is an opportunity for upcoming singing stars to perfect their performances in front of a crowd, an official of Lok Virsa told APP.

He said that the jury picks the most promising stars and gives them tips for their performances, on Sundays, in front of an eager, cheering crowd.

Open Mic at Lok Virsa serves as an academy to a growing base of young, amateur singers from the twin cities.

Harnessing their talent and confidence, the Open Mic platform gives opportunity to it’s rising stars to perform on various other stages.

The Open Mic program coordinator can be contacted on 0311 5996244 for registration to get opportunity.