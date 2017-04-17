Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club to resume films screening

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The Mandwa Film Club Lok Virsa would
resume weekly screening of national and international films at Media
Center after conclusion of folk festival.
The film club would restart screening films with British film:
“Iron Lady” on April 22 at Media Centre.
It is a 2011 drama film based on the life and career of
Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), a British stateswoman and politician
who was the longest-serving Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of
the 20th century.
The film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Casting Meryl Streep,
Jim Broadbent, Harry Lloyd and Anthony Head.
While the film was met with mixed reviews, Streep’s
performance was widely acclaimed, and considered to be one of the
finest of her career.
The film also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and the
BAFTA Award for Best Makeup and Hair.
