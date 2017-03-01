Lok Virsa announces weekly singing auditions for new talent

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) announced to arrange a weekly auditions for the new singers on Thursday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP “our youth is very talented and Lok Virsa wants to facilitate bringing out good singers”.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back creative expression into our lives,” she said.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said that all those who think they have the talent of singing can contact us (Lok Virsa).

She said that every Thursday a Committee will have auditions at 5pm at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions by Lok Khaba, Lok Virsa’s food court.

Naeem Fatima is the programme coordinator.