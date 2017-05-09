Logo design competition receives a number of entries

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Ministry of Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage, in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), has arranged a Logo design competition to celebrate’s Pakistan 70th anniversary.

The Logo design competition titled “Create the best ever logo to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th Anniversary of Independence,”.

An official of PNCA told APP that a number of entries have been received by PNCA for the Logo design competition from various parts of the countries.

He said that the best Logo designer will receive cash Prize of Rs. 500,000/-.

He said that the last date for submission of logo design was May 5.