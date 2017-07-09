LNG policy reduced energy crisis, boosted economic activity: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Industries, Atif Ikram Sheikh

Sunday said Government’s LNG policy was matchless and perfect which had reduced

energy crisis, improved productivity resulting in the provision of jobs.

He said that the government implemented its LNG policy well in the time

that has reduced energy scarcity in the country and improved confidence of the

investors.

However, he was of the view that one LNG terminal was insufficient for

the needs of the country, therefore, the government should construct additional

terminals on fast track basis while private companies interested in this business should

also be facilitated.

He said that Industrial units, power plants, textile industry,

fertiliser sector and CNG sector rely on the imported gas while one terminal lacks the

capacity to satisfy needs of all the sectors.

Moreover, in the case of any fault all the sectors dependent on imported

fuel suffer a lot resulting in heavy losses which call for alternative arrangements, he

added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that recently the sole LNG terminal wasnâ€™t

fully operational for few days resulting in the suspension of gas supply in Punjab creating

problems for the private sector and the masses.

He said that the terminal with a regasification capacity of 600 million

cubic feet per day (mmcfd) was not entirely operational and gas supply suspension to

four power plants increased power shortfall by 800 megawatts which added to the

miseries of the masses in the hot weather.